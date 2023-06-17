Ballia, June 17: A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor Dalit girl, police here said on Saturday. According to the police, Ashish Yadav lured the 17-year-old girl by promising to marry her and continued to rape her for a year. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Neighbour Kills Elderly Woman, Buries Body in Courtyard in Lucknow; Arrested.

Bairia Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmveer Singh said that based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case has been registered against Yadav under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested on Friday and produced before a local court, which has sent him to jail under 14 days of judicial custody, he added.

