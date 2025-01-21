Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma announced on Tuesday that authorities are focusing on preparations for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, anticipating large crowds of devotees.

The UP Minister said that the concerned officials are making arrangements for traffic management, crowd control, and utilising technology to ensure a smooth experience for all the devotees.

Speaking to ANI, AK Sharma said, "Maha Kumbh has proven to be one of the biggest events.I reviewed all the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh several times since the begininning of the festivities and met the sadhus, saints, people in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Everybody affirmed that this year's Maha Kumbh been a grand celebration. In their perspective, Maha Kumbh has been beautiful, magnificent and divine in all aspects."

"We are preparing for the Mauni Amavasya now where we are anticipating large crowds of devotees. We are making arrangements for traffic, crowd management and making use of technology for the same. We are hopeful that we will be able to provide all the necessary facilities for the devotees," said Sharma.

Sharma also took a dig at the opposition for raising objections over the arrangements at the Maha Kumbh and said, "For the opposition I would like to say 'aaina jab bhi uthaya karo, pehle dekho pher dikhaya karo."

AK Sharma took a jab at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating, "During Akhilesh Yadav's tenure in 2013, the Kumbh was organized on a small scale, resembling a village fair, and even then, 50 lives were lost." The UP Minister also spoke about the cabinet meeting scheduled for January 22 and said, "Tomorrow we have a cabinet meet, all the ministers are welcome here. They will come here and witness the Maha Kumbh festivities. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath we will hold the meeting."

The UP government is set to hold a special Cabinet meeting in Prayagraj on Wednesday, January 22. All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

This isn't the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

The cabinet meeting will be held at the Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at 12 noon. The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam.

Initially, the meeting was planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims' movement led to the shift in venue. (ANI)

