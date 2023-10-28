Lucknow, October 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the people of the country have complete faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The people of the country have complete faith in PM Narendra Modi. In the 2024 elections, PM Modi will become Prime Minister of India again with majority," Rajnath Singh said while speaking to reporters in Lucknow. Rajnath expressed confidence in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 while addressing a program organised on the occasion of the birth centenary of Sankata Prasad Singh in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Use Social Media, Not Advisement Banners for Campaigning During LS Polls, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Sankata Prasad Singh was a former senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who established his connection with RSS during the Quit India Movement in 1942. In 1944, he was assigned the role of an RSS pracharak in Madiyahun tehsil of Bhadohi. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Votesmart-Lucknow’ Portal Launched for First Time Voters in Lucknow

Subsequently, he held various significant positions within the organisation. He has served as the Organisation Minister of the Kisan Union in Uttar Pradesh, the National Organisation Minister of the All India Kisan Union, and the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

