New Delhi [India], December 5: Monsoons in India bring their fair share of challenges for car owners, with heavy rains, unpredictable weather and sudden floods affecting nearly every region. In fact, over 90% of Indian cities face waterlogging and flooding problems during the monsoon season, making vehicle protection a major priority. According to a recent survey, 68% of respondents highlighted that these seasonal issues lead to significant vehicle wear and tear and related costs.

Repair expenses can make a huge dent in your pocket in such unforeseen events. Hence, having the right insurance coverage from Royal Sundaram can make all the difference.

However, standard insurance might not offer all the protection you need during the monsoons. This is where Royal Sundaram's add-ons come into the picture, as they provide the extra cover your vehicle needs.

"With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, our add-ons are designed to help customers stay secure and drive with confidence, no matter the forecast." - Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

Depreciation Waiver Cover

With Royal Sundaram's Depreciation Waiver Cover, you can claim the full value of plastic and metal parts without any deduction for depreciation during any accident claim. You will receive the complete cost when you file a claim for a part replacement towards accidental repairs, regardless of your vehicle's age.

Inclusions:

* Full value for all plastic and metal parts in case of a claim.

* No out-of-pocket expenses for depreciable parts.

Windshield Glass Cover

The Windshield Glass Cover add-on ensures that if your car's windshield breaks, you can get it repaired or replaced without affecting your No Claim Bonus (NCB). This cover is especially beneficial as it protects your accumulated bonus despite making a claim.

Inclusions:

* Repair or replacement of windshield glass without affecting the NCB.

* Applicable only for the first claim of windshield glass replacement within the year.

Aggravation Cover

Driving through waterlogged roads during monsoons can damage your car's most vital component: its engine. The Aggravation (Damage) Cover Clause insures your vehicle's internal parts against water damage and accidental leaks.

Inclusions:

* Coverage for damages to internal parts of the engine, gearbox, transmission/differential, and power steering pump.

* Compensation for repairs or replacement of these parts due to:

* Leakage of lubricating oil or coolant due to an accident.

* Water ingression while driving.

* Labour costs for repairs/replacement, and necessary lubricants and consumables.

Get Monsoon Ready with Royal Sundaram Add-Ons

With the potential for heavy rains leading to accidents or damages, having the right insurance coverage is vital. Royal Sundaram's innovative Motor Insurance add-ons ensure you and your vehicle stay well-protected this monsoon season.

"We're proud to offer proactive, accessible solutions that effectively address our customers' needs. Our monsoon-specific offerings are crafted with a thorough understanding of the challenges Indian drivers face during the season." - Mallikarjun Mallannavar, Chief Claims Officer at Royal Sundaram

Secure your vehicle and drive with peace of mind, knowing that with Royal Sundaram by your side, you'll weather any storm that comes your way.

