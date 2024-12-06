Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Security has been heightened in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district as a precautionary measure ahead of Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid, following a stone-pelting incident in the district on November 24.

The Friday prayers coincide with the 32nd anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASIs) examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

Following the incident, Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders on December 4 tried to visit Sambhal to meet with the relatives of the victims who had died. However, they were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border and were unable to proceed to the violence-hit area of Sambhal. As a result, they returned to Delhi.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Police said that they recovered fired cartridge cases marked "Made in USA" from the violence-hit Sambhal district.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi stated that the police, in collaboration with the municipality, are conducting thorough cleaning and searches of the streets, aiding the collection of evidence.

"During today's search, two fired cases of 7.65 mm and two fired cases of 12 bore, with 'Made in USA' inscribed on them, were found. In a previous search, a fired case from the Pakistan Ordnance Factory was recovered. A total of 10 banned cartridges have been discovered so far," SP Bishnoi said.

On Thursday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Moradabad Range, Muniraj G, said that the Rapid Action Force (RAF), local police, the District Magistrate, and the SP conducted a flag march in the area on Thursday as a precautionary measure ahead of the Friday prayers.

"The entire Sambhal district remains peaceful. As a precaution, several companies of PAC and RAF have been deployed. Barricades, rooftop monitoring, and drone surveillance will be in place tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

