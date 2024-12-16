Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Prayers were offered and rituals were performed at the reopened Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal district on Monday evening.

Visuals show a priest performing the evening aarti at the temple after reopening during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple, which had reportedly remained closed since 1978, was reopened on December 14 as part of an encroachment clearance operation carried out by local police and administration.

Three idols were recovered from a well near the ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal following the temple's reopening.

Devotees chanted bhajans at the temple premises during the aarti.

Earlier in the day, Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said, "These are broken idols that were found during the digging of the well. There is an idol of Lord Ganesh. The other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought. There was debris and soil in the well. The idols were discovered when it was dug. The area has been secured so that excavation can be done smoothly."

On Monday, devotees painted 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' slogans on the walls of the newly discovered temple.

Following its reopening, the temple premises were further cleaned, and electricity connections were restored with the installation of CCTV cameras for security purposes.

On Sunday, Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya visited the sire and offered prayers at the newly uncovered temple.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed that the temple had been reopened after 46 years. He explained that the temple had remained closed due to the absence of a resident priest. Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced plans to restore the original structure of a temple.

SDM Vandana Mishra stated, "The temple premises have been cleaned, and electricity arrangements have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security. The anti-encroachment drive targeted only structures built on public property. We will restore the temple to its original structure."

She added, "We have written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)... Police will be deployed near the temple."

