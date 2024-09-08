Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday virtually inaugurated Maa Nanda-Sunanda Mahotsav 2024 organised in Nainital.

CM Dhami extended his greetings and said that traditional fairs connect us with our roots and our culture.

Addressing the public, CM Dhami emphasised on the coordination between ecology and economy for social development in the Himalayan regions.

"In view of the need for social development in the Himalayan regions, we have to work in coordination between ecology and economy. It is our responsibility to preserve the beauty and biodiversity of the Himalayas for our generations. Himalayas being a subject related to our life, it is the responsibility of all of us to conserve it," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami also said that the Himalayas are important not only for any state and country but for the whole world.

"Conservation of culture, rivers and forests is necessary for the conservation of the Himalayas. Conservation of the Himalayas is necessary for the conservation of nature," Dhami said.

He further stated that environmental protection is in the nature of the people of Uttarakhand, festivals like Harela are the result of the far-sighted thinking of our ancestors to connect with nature.

CM Dhami also announced to celebrate September 2 as Bugyal Conservation Day in the state. Bugyals are alpine meadows found in the Himalayan regions. Dhami described them as 'precious heritage' of Himalayas.

"Our Bugyals are also the precious heritage of the Himalayas. Taking initiative towards the conservation of Bugyals, it has been decided to organize September 2 every year as Bugyal Conservation Day in the state," Dhami said.

Maa Nanda-Sunanda Mahotsav is celebrated in the remembrance of Nanda and Sunanda goddesses. It is celebrated during Nandashtami festival in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand every September.

It is celebrated in places like Almora, Nainital, Kot Along and Bhowali and far-flung areas of Johar. (ANI)

