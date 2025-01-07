New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi.

CM Dhami invited Puri to the National Games to be held in Uttarakhand. He also requested the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) under the ministry to provide sponsorship in CSR in the National Games.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri gave his best wishes for organizing the National Games and said that all possible assistance would be provided by the ministry. He also suggested sending projects for CSR on health and education.

The National Games are scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun from January 28 to February 14, 2025, according to an official release.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister met Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and shared information about the preparations for organizing the National Games in Uttarakhand.

Along with this, he discussed in detail with the Union Minister the works being conducted to develop sports infrastructure facilities in the state.

During this, the Dhami requested Mandaviya to approve the necessary funds for the construction of high-level sports facilities (High Altitude Center) in Dinapani of Almora district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday made a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the National Games organized in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister presented a shawl of Malari (Chamoli) and a replica of Narayan Ashram to the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of the state for the leadership, guidance, and cooperation of the Prime Minister in the development of the state. The Chief Minister informed the prime minister about the development works being carried out in the state. (ANI)

