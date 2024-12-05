Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Housing Development Council (UHDC) and the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) are constructing approximately 16,000 affordable houses for low-income families in Uttarakhand.

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighted that this initiative is being implemented "under the efforts of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Quoting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the statement said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented the PM Housing Scheme, focusing on the goal of Antyodaya. Under this, pucca houses are being built and handed over to homeless families. The Housing Development Authority in Uttarakhand has played a crucial role in achieving this goal."

The Uttarakhand Housing Development Council is also preparing 15 projects in collaboration with private investors, encompassing a total of 12,856 houses. Additionally, 3,104 houses are being developed by various development authorities. According to Additional Housing Commissioner P.C. Dumka, 1,760 houses have already been handed over to beneficiaries through private participation, and 14,635 houses have been allotted. The target is to complete all remaining projects by March 2025, the statement added.

Also Read | Salman Khan Was Initial Target of Baba Siddique's Attackers, Murder Plan Disrupted by Actor's Tight Security - Reports.

"Under this scheme, private investors construct houses with facilities such as two rooms, a kitchen, and a toilet at a cost of Rs6 lakh, of which Rs3.5 lakh is provided through various central and state government schemes. This allows beneficiaries to obtain houses via easy home loans for just Rs2.5 lakh. The private investors cover all construction expenses, including the cost of land. Homeless families with an annual income of less than Rs3 lakh are eligible for this scheme. The eligible families must have been residents of Uttarakhand before June 15, 2015," the statement explained.

In MDDA projects, 224 flats have been completed in Transport Nagar and 240 flats in Tarla Amwala, with another 240 flats in Dhaulas set to be ready by March 2025. MDDA Vice President Banshidhar Tiwari assured, according to the statement, that beneficiaries for these projects were selected transparently and that all eligible individuals will receive their flats on schedule. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)