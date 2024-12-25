Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Committee has called for a 72-hour bandh in Katra starting Wednesday to oppose the Rs 250 crore ropeway project near the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The committee argues that the project threatened the livelihoods of local traders, laborers, and service providers who depend on the traditional pilgrimage route.

This protest follows previous demonstrations, including a complete shutdown in Katra on December 18, where local businesses and service providers suspended operations to voice their opposition.

The committee had temporarily suspended their strike until December 23 after discussions with the district administration but resumed protests due to a lack of resolution.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved the Rs 250 crore ropeway project, which aims to facilitate a safer and faster journey for pilgrims, particularly those who find the 13-km trek challenging. The ropeway is expected to reduce travel time to six minutes and is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

However, local stakeholders fear the project will bypass traditional routes, adversely impacting businesses and services catering to pilgrims. They have demanded that the project be shelved to protect their livelihoods.

The ongoing protests have disrupted services for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine. Travelers planning visits during the bandh period are advised to prepare for potential inconveniences, consider postponing their plans, or explore alternative arrangements.

Meanwhile, Authorities have urged protesters to engage in dialogue to address their concerns while ensuring the smooth functioning of pilgrim services.

The situation remains fluid, with further developments anticipated as discussions between the committee and the administration continue.

On November 25, pony and palanquin owners along with the locals had pelted stones during the protest against the ropeway project.

Paramvir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, told ANI, "People have been protesting here for the past three days, and we have been managing the situation. Today, some of them pelted stones at the police team. We are trying to handle the situation, and hopefully, normalcy will be restored soon."

