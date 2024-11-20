Ambala (Haryana) [India], November 20 (ANI): The fifth edition of the bilateral military exercise VINBAX 2024 between the Indian and Vietnamese armed forces is currently underway at Ambala, Haryana. This significant exercise, being conducted from November 4 to 23, aims to enhance the joint military capability of both nations, particularly in deploying Combat Engineering Companies and Medical Teams for Peacekeeping Missions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, Indian Army said

The validation phase of the exercise was conducted on November 19 and 20. This critical phase validated the training standards achieved in constructing force protection assets and other activities as mandated by the UN. The joint contingent also undertook rehabilitation and restoration tasks, showcasing interoperability and the effective employment of medical teams for humanitarian assistance.

Indian Army officials said, "Strengthening the Indo-Vietnam friendship, The fifth edition of Exercise VINBAX-24 is currently underway at Ambala. Troops of the Indian Army and VPA are being trained on employment and deployment of the engineering company and a medical team in the UN Mission."

For the first time in the VINBAX series, the exercise incorporated the extensive use of air assets, including contributions from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army Aviation. These assets were deployed for reconnaissance, aerial insertion of personnel and materials, and underslung carriage of engineering equipment, reflecting the advanced coordination between the two nations' forces.

VINBAX 2024 represents a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing mutual confidence, and fostering the exchange of best practices. The exercise underscores the commitment of India and Vietnam to global peace and stability and reinforces their readiness to address multifaceted challenges in peacekeeping operations.

According to Ministry of Defence, "The exercise is a sequel to previously conducted bilateral exercise in Vietnam in 2023 and a major milestone in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Vietnam."

This edition marks a significant increase in the scope with Bi Service level participation for the first time by personnel of Army and Air Force from both the countries.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising 47 personnel is being represented by a Regiment of the Corps of Engineers along with personnel from other arms and services.The Vietnamese contingent comprising of similar strength will be represented by the troops Vietnam People's Army," the statment added. (ANI)

