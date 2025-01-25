Kohima, Jan 25 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday said voting is a shared responsibility, calling upon people to ensure greater participation in the electoral process.

He said voting celebrates the strength of democracy and reflects the commitment to shaping the nation's future.

"This #NationalVotersDay, let us rededicate ourselves to greater & effective participation in the electoral process. Voting is not only a right but also a shared responsibility. It celebrates the strength of our democracy & reflects our commitment to shaping the Nation's future," he said in a post on social media.

The day was observed in the state with various programmes.

The state-level programme was organised at the Patkai Christian College in Chümoukedima district.

As the programme's special guest, Principal Director of School Education Thavaseelan K highlighted the importance of youth participation in the electoral process and their role in strengthening democracy.

"Every single vote has the potential to accelerate the democratic process. It is crucial not to be influenced by external pressures and to vote responsibly," he said.

He also encouraged young voters to set an example by motivating their family members to participate in elections.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Polan John said, "It is crucial to encourage the young generation who are eligible to vote, motivate first-time voters, and empower the young minds of our society to take part in the democratic process."

The officials also spoke about the significance of choosing the right leaders.

Chief Electoral Officer Vyasan R shed light on the extensive arrangements made to ensure smooth elections.

He acknowledged the crucial roles played by teachers and police personnel in the process.

He also administered the National Voters' Day Pledge to the participants.

Several first-time voters were felicitated at the programme.

