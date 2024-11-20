Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): As assembly elections are being conducted in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday conveyed that voting is taking place at around 10,117 polling stations in Mumbai.

According to BMC, out of these 10,117 polling stations, 2,538 are in the Mumbai City District and 7,579 are in the Mumbai Suburban District. Additionally, webcasting facilities have been set up at all these polling stations.

Also Read | Government Employees Retirement Age Raised to 62? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice Going Viral on Social Media.

District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reviewed the voting process in 36 Assembly Constituencies from the Webcasting Control Room and issued necessary instructions.

To ensure transparency and smooth conduct of the voting process, webcasting cameras have been installed at all polling stations. Special care is being taken through Webcasting to ensure the voting process runs efficiently, and no untoward incidents occur, as per the statement from the BMC.

Also Read | Nokia Partners Bharti Airtel, Wins Multi-Billion 5G Deal From Telecom Giant for India Operations.

The entire process from the start of voting to its conclusion at each polling station, is being recorded. This allows live viewing of any moment from any polling station.

The Election Commission of India, Maharashtra State Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer, Additional District Election Officers and all Returning Officers have been provided with the webcasting link. This enables close monitoring of every polling station in real time.

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

Among all districts of Maharashtra, district of Mumbai city recorded the lowest voter turnout of 27.73 per cent till 1 pm, while a naxal hit Gadchiroli district recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 per cent.

From film celebs to political fraternity, several individuals have urged the citizens to exercise their franchise and participate in the democratic festival by casting their vote.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar and his daughter, film director Meghna Gulzar, arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast their vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections that got underway this morning. Speaking to media persons after casting her vote, Meghna urged citizens to step out and take voting seriously.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also urged people to vote in large numbers, underlining the importance of voting in a democracy. He said, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. Along with my family, I have cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers because voting is not just our right but also our responsibility. We elect a Govt in democracy and hold expectations from them. So, voting is important."

Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X. "Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote," PM Modi posted on X.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)