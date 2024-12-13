New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of undermining the Opposition and failing to uphold the dignity of the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking about the no-confidence motion filed against Dhankhar, Ramesh said, "Our no-confidence motion is against the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He doesn't let the Opposition speak and insults Dalits. The Chairman is supposed to run the House, not provide a running commentary. He can't demand respect; he must command respect. This is a one-sided democracy." Ramesh's comments reflect growing discontent within the opposition over what they perceive as Dhankhar's biased handling of parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil criticised the ruling party for the recent chaos in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to ANI, Gohil said, "Previously, this Parliament was attacked by terrorists, but today the dignity of democracy and Parliament is being attacked from within, and the ruling party is responsible for this. The most senior leader, Kharge sir, has been abused."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took aim at Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, emphasising the importance of the Chairman's impartiality by comparing the role to that of an umpire and urging neutrality. Speaking to ANI after a heated exchange with Dhankhar in the House on Friday, Kharge highlighted inequalities in the time allotted for opposition and ruling party leaders to speak. "The Chairman is an umpire and should not take sides. When the Leader of the House, JP Nadda, speaks, he gets 5-10 minutes. On the other hand, we keep raising our hands for a chance to speak, and our mics are turned off," Kharge said.

On the no-confidence motion submitted by the INDIA bloc against the Rajya Sabha Chairman on December 10, Kharge said he was being unfairly singled out for the move. "I am not the only one who signed the no-confidence motion. It's unfair if I'm solely being blamed," he said. "The ruling party comes prepared to get the House adjourned. I will keep fighting for my self-respect and what we deserve constitutionally," he added.

Earlier in the day, a heated row erupted between Kharge and Dhankhar in the House over the no-confidence motion. The Rajya Sabha Chairman rebuked the opposition, stating that he would "sacrifice his life for the country" and accusing the opposition of insulting the Constitution. "I am a farmer's son; I will not show weakness. I will sacrifice my life for my country. You [the opposition] have only one job 24 hours a day. Why is a farmer's son sitting here? Look at what you are saying. I have tolerated a lot. You have the right to bring a motion, but you are insulting the Constitution," Dhankhar said.

In response, Kharge said, "You are encouraging the BJP members to speak against members of other parties. I am also a farmer's son. I have faced more challenges than you. You are insulting our party leaders; you are insulting the Congress. We have not come here to listen to your praises; we have come here for discussion."

The INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on December 10 to the Secretary-General of the Upper House of Parliament.

INDIA bloc parties held a joint press conference, stating they were compelled to take this step to "safeguard democracy and the Constitution." (ANI)

