Fire breaks out at railway premises near Sealdah Station in Kolkata (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a food stall near Sealdah Railway Station in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, a senior official said.

Four fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire.

TK Dutta, Fire Officer spoke to ANI about the blaze and said, "The fire broke out at the Railway premises near Sealdah Station. There was a Wow Momo restaurant nearby from where the fire erupted. We will not be able to clearly specify the details before a probe is conducted."

No casualties have been reported from the incident.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

