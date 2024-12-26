Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): On the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday highlighted various government initiatives and reaffirmed the commitment to upholding Vajpayee's vision of good governance.

He also spoke about the Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY), claiming that around four lakh houses have been built under the scheme.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Security Increased at Temples, Key Locations Ahead of New Year Celebrations.

"We are celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee across the country... Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working with the commitment to provide good governance. Farmers are benefiting under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY), was launched by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and under this, we have built four lakh houses. We will continue to work towards making India a 'Vishwaguru'..." Reddy added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders was held on Wednesday at the residence of Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in Under-Construction Society in APMC Market Area of Vashi, Efforts Underway To Douse Flames (Watch Video).

The meeting, held on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of parties in NDA including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Sources said Amit Shah urged NDA leaders not to get distracted by unnecessary controversies created by the Congress and other opposition parties and to focus on positive governance initiatives and delivering results on the ground.

At the same time, there was an emphasis on speaking with one voice against the "fake narrative" of the Congress including its allegations on remarks of Amit Shah pertaining to BR Ambedkar.

The sources said leaders talked about how Congress governments in the past "have violated constitutional principles".

The meeting also explored ways to enhance coordination within the NDA. It was noted that a Cabinet Minister and a Minister of State should work closely with MPs to address their concerns and provide necessary support effectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)