Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Two children were injured in an explosion after they touched a suspected crude bomb outside their school in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday, police said.

The two class 5 students were playing outside their school at Kharua in Bongaon near the India-Bangladesh border when they came across the object lying amid a heap of stone chips. As they touched it, there was a loud explosion.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Assam's Silchar Medical College and Hospital Hands Over Bodies of 9 Victims Killed to Families (Watch Video).

The two children sustained injuries on their hands and were immediately taken to the nearby health centre. Their condition was stable, police said.

Samples were collected by the police from the spot for forensic tests.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Minor Stabs Man to Death After Argument Over Fourth Seat on Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)