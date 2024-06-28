Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has constituted a seven-member team to investigate the alleged incident of assault on a minority woman in Cooch Behar.

The seven-member team includes BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, MLA Sikha Chatterjee, Phalguni Patra, Shashi Agnihotri, MLA Malati Rava Roy, Mafuja Khatun and MP Jayanta Roy.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Police on Friday informed that a case has been registered and three accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged incident of assault on a minority woman in Cooch Behar.

The police also said that false rumours are being spread regarding an incident involving a Muslim woman in Coochbehar and urge everyone to refrain from spreading false information and to verify facts before believing or sharing any news.

"It has come to our attention that false rumours are being spread regarding an incident involving a Muslim woman in Coochbehar, West Bengal. It is being falsely reported that the woman was stripped and beaten for supporting a political party. This misinformation is being used to give communal and political," Cooch Behar Police said in a statement.

"We urge everyone to refrain from spreading false information and to verify facts before believing or sharing any news. The incident is a family matter and should not be given any communal or political colour," they added in the statement.

On the same day, the BJP's fact-finding team, which investigated the alleged post-poll violence during the Bengal elections, submitted its report to BJP President JP Nadda, on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fact-finding committee was formed to investigate post-poll violence in West Bengal after multiple reports of violence against BJP workers and vandalism of their offices emerged following the declaration of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

After submitting the fact-finding report to JP Nadda, BJP MP and member of the fact-finding team of post-poll violence in West Bengal, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday alleged that 'Taliban Raj' has been established in West Bengal.

He also alleged that there is a complete violation of women's rights in West Bengal and added that the police are not doing anything.

"'Taliban Raj' has been established in West Bengal...The police are not doing anything...Even the media is not allowed to enter villages...The leaders of the opposition alliance are not saying anything about the atrocity...There is complete violation of women's rights in West Bengal," Prasad said.

Incidents of post-poll violence poured in from several areas of West Bengal, where BJP workers were allegedly beaten and their offices were vandalised, after the declaration of Lok Sabha 2024 results. (ANI)

