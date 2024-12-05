Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday arrested an Indian man who was allegedly trying to smuggle gold bars worth about Rs 90 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, officials said.

The person was nabbed from the Krishnanagar area of the Nadia district by the troops of the 32nd BSF battalion around 6 am.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: 'Oxygen Bank' With 1.5 Lakh Plants To Set Stage for Green Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The man hid five gold bars, weighing about 1.2 kg in total, under an orthopaedic belt tied around his waist. He was travelling on a public bus, the officials said.

The accused was handed over to the local police, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man, Woman Die by Suicide by Jumping Into Well in Beawar, Probe Underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)