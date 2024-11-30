Kalimpong (West Bengal) [India], November 30 (ANI): The death toll in the bus accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district has reached six, a police officer said on Saturday evening.

"The death toll in the bus accident has risen to 6," according to Kalimpong Superintendent of Police Shrihari Pandey.

The initial death toll was four.

According to officials, the accident occurred near Andheri on Saturday afternoon.

The bus was coming from Siliguri and going to Gangtok.

A few others were also injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital, he added. (ANI)

