Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | With Increase of 11,502 Cases, India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 3,32,424

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:42 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | With Increase of 11,502 Cases, India's COVID-19 Count Reaches 3,32,424

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The spike is marginally lower than the highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases the country registered a day earlier.

Also Read | GSEB Class 12 Results 2020 For Commerce And Arts Declared: Pass Percentage of Gujarat Board HSC Result is 76.29%, Check Details.

With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far.

Also Read | OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones' India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

Maharashtra with 1,07,958 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 53,030 active cases while 50,978 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. 3,950 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far from Maharashtra.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 44,661 cases and the national capital with 41,182 confirmed cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
India infection New Delhi Tamil Nadu Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry
You might also like
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
News

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Technology

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
News

Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities
AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Fact Check

AICTE Conducting Online Survey of University Students on Conduct of Exams? PIB Busts Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement