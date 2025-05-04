East Champaran (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday warned that without strong and immediate government action, terror attacks on Indian forces and civilians will keep recurring, as he urged unity and demanded official recognition of 26 recent victims as martyrs during a public meeting in Bihar's East Champaran.

Speaking at a public meeting, the AIMIM Chief called for unity, condemned the politicisation of terrorism, and demanded that the 26 victims of a recent attack be officially recognised as martyrs.

"I'm saying this with great responsibility, without letting emotions overpower me: it's time for a response, not reflection. Otherwise, every few months, we'll keep facing attacks, whether our Army, CRPF personnel, or innocent Kashmiris are targeted," Owaisi said.

He said the AIMIM supports every decision by the Indian government that weakens Pakistan."We expect that our government will take strong action. The AIMIM party supports every decision made by the Indian government so far that weakens Pakistan, whether it's economic or otherwise. If weakening their economy or isolating them diplomatically is necessary, it should be done."

"We believe terrorism must be eliminated. This is a national issue, not a political one, and no one should politicise it," he added. Owaisi also shared a story of one of the victims to stress his point.

"I want to tell you about a young woman named Himanshi, Her husband was shot and killed just six days after their wedding. These terrorists murdered her husband. But Himanshi gave a message: though she lost her husband, she doesn't want hatred against Muslims or Kashmiris. We hope the Indian government remembers her words."

He criticised people who use such incidents to spread division and hatred.

"The country will never forgive those who, instead of uniting against terrorists and the nations that support them, try to spread hatred for their own gain," he said.

"Remember, at this time we need unity, peace, and love, not hatred. Those spreading hatred are bringing smiles to the faces of groups like LeT and Pakistan. We want to wipe those smiles off their faces. We want those who sit across the border, rejoicing at our suffering, to be in tears, to regret their fate," he added.

Owaisi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to officially declare the 26 people who were killed as martyrs. "This is the time for a united India to send a strong message. We demand from the Prime Minister that the 26 people killed in this incident be officially declared martyrs so they are remembered forever. This demand isn't just from me--it's from the families of the victims who are still waiting for justice."

"We expect a strong and decisive step from the Indian government to eradicate terrorism. My dear friends and elders, I consider myself fortunate to stand on this historic land today. And to those who are spreading poison and hatred between communities in India and Bihar."

Owaisi also criticised the BJP-led central government for the recently passed 2025 Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a "black law" and demanding its immediate repeal.

"You know that a law has been made by the BJP that attacks the faith of Muslims, it threatens our mosques, our sanctities, our identity." He said the law is ideologically driven and targets Muslim religious institutions. "The new 2025 amendment law is nothing but an RSS-driven attempt to strip Muslims of their mosques, dargahs, khanqahs, burial places, and Eidgahs. It's an attempt to marginalise and erase the honest members of our community."

Owaisi also appealed for unity and resistance against the law, and said, "I appeal to you to stand united against this black law and raise your voice to defend India's Constitution and demand that this law be repealed. This must be our collective declaration against Modi's government. This law is against the fundamental rights enshrined by Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the Constitution."

He also criticised regional leaders who supported the amendment.

"I regret to say that leaders like Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Chandrababu Naidu, and Kumaraswamy have praised this black law," the AIMIM said.

Questioning the logic behind the amendment, he said: "We want to ask them--don't the Hindu temples in Bihar follow a law that only allows Hindus to be members? Then why are you allowing non-Muslims to be appointed to Muslim Waqf Boards? What is the logic? You don't explain it, because there is none. You are simply creating a law based on hatred against Muslims."

"If only Hindus and Buddhists can be members at Bodh Gaya, then how can you allow non-Muslims on Muslim Waqf Boards in Bihar? You can't explain it because your only foundation is hatred. And that is why this black law must be opposed," the AIMIM chief added.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi called Pakistan a "failed state" and urged the Indian government to act strongly against it for supporting terrorism. "We hope the Prime Minister will take strong action against the Pakistani terrorists and the failed state of Pakistan that it will think a hundred times before sending anyone to harm India again."

He also criticised Pakistan for asking for evidence after past terror attacks."Pakistan is shamelessly asking for proof. Didn't we invite you to Pathankot and show you where your terrorists attacked our Air Force base? You sent your team, they saw it with their own eyes, yet you took no action against those terrorists," he added. (ANI)

