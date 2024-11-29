Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a 55-year-old woman for allegedly running a prostitution business, and rescued another, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip, the Bhiwandi town police on Wednesday raided a room in the Hanuman Tekdi area where they found a 22-year-old Nepali woman who was being exploited by the accused, the official said.

The accused, who also hails from Nepal, had brought the young woman to India to push her into prostitution, he said.

The rescued individual was sent to a women's rehabilitation home at Ulhasnagar on the outskirts of Mumbai.

A case has been registered against the accused woman under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

