Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 13,000

World. (File Image)

Rome [Italy], Apr 02 (Sputnik/ANI): Italy's coronavirus death toll has increased by 727 to 13,155 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has surged by 2,937, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Wednesday."As of today, 80,572 people are infected, the number of infected persons has increased by 2,937 over the past 24 hours," Borrelli said at a briefing."The number of people who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals has reached 16,847. It has increased by 1,118 over the past 24 hours," the official added.The total case count, including fatalities and recoveries, has reached 110,400, according to Borrelli. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)