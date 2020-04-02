Items Exported by India to Serbia Not in Prohibited List: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Items exported by India to Serbia are not in the prohibited list, sources told ANI on Wednesday.Earlier, Congress MP Manish Tewari hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that India is supplying medical protective equipment to Serbia while the country's workers are struggling for the same."What is this happening Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While frontline Indian health workers are struggling for protective equipment, we are supplying (the same) to Serbia. Air India to fly out Germans and 90 tonnes of Protective Medical Equipment to Serbia. Are we nuts? This is CRIMINAL," Tewari tweeted. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the Ministry of External Affairs has identified suppliers from South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam to increase the availability of logistic items needed in the battle against coronavirus.The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday said that it is coordinating with the state governments for the supply of medical equipment and essential items needed for the protection against the disease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)