It's a Real Learning Curve for Me: Nicholas Hoult on 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Los Angeles, May 14 (PTI) "The Favourite" star Nicholas Hoult says he has been a fan of Tom Cruise-led "Mission: Impossible" franchise since childhood and is glad to be part of its seventh installment.

Last year, Hoult boarded the cast of the new movie in an undisclosed role alongside the likes of Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting his series "The Great", the actor opened up about being a part of the long-running spy-action franchise.

"It's a franchise that I've loved since a kid. There are scenes in that first movie that are imprinted on my mind's eye forever because I was blown away by them," Hoult said.

"I'm obviously a fan of Tom and (director) Chris McQuarrie and what they do and their approach. They're so dedicated to their craft and created the best movies possible," he added.

The 30-year-old actor said he has learned a lot while working with Cruise and McQuarrie.

"It's a real learning curve for me. The experience has been great. Also I love doing the stunt stuff, fight training, action car stunt driving and all that stuff. It's a really fun experience," Hoult added.

In February, the shooting on the film in Italy was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

About the current status of the film, Hoult said, "Everything is kind of (on) hold at the moment until the situation in the world kind of gets figured out. (We're) just kind of hanging out waiting."

Cruise is reprising his role of Impossible Mission Forces (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt in the two back-to-back "MI" films, being helmed by McQuarrie.

Paramount Pictures recently pushed the release dates of the two movies due to the pandemic.

The seventh and eighth chapters were scheduled to be released on July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022, respectively.

The two sequels will now hit the theatres on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022.

