Prakash Javadekar to Speak on All Community Radios Tomorrow on COVID-19-Related Issues

File image of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 21: In a novel outreach initiative, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar will speak on community radios on Friday on COVID-19-related issues as part of the government's efforts to connect with all sections in the country.

The talk will be simultaneously broadcast on all community radio stations of the country, an official statement said. The talk will be broadcast in two segments, one of each in Hindi and English.

Listeners can also tune in to FM Gold (100.1 MHz) to listen to the minister, at 7:30 PM in Hindi and at 9:10 PM in English, it said.

"The move comes as the government makes earnest efforts to reach all sections of the country for COVID related communication," the statement said.

There are around 290 community radio stations in the country and together they provide a massive platform to reach the grassroots population, it said.

The talk is aimed at harnessing their power to reach the people in the remote corners of India.

This is the first time the minister will address listeners of all community radio stations simultaneously. During the talk, the minister will also answer questions from community radio stations.

