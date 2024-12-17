Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A bus with 25 passengers on board on Tuesday fell into a ditch and overturned, injuring 10 people, police said.

The incident took place near Monchandi village, they said.

The 10 injured, including four women, were shifted to hospital, Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav told reporters.

There were 25 passengers on board the bus which was on its way to Shukartal from Haryana's Panipat, they said, adding that further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

