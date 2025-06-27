Gorakhpur, June 27: A 17-year-old social media content creator was allegedly drugged and raped by a video blogger during a shoot here, police said on Friday. According to the rape survivor's statement, the incident occurred on the night of June 12.

The girl told the police that she and the accused YouTuber, along with two of his friends, had gone to a club for a scheduled shoot. Around 10 pm, when the shoot was completed, he offered her a soft drink which she alleged was laced with a sedative. Following this, she lost consciousness, and he took her to a room and raped her. Lucknow Rape Horror: Toddler Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh, Left Unconscious Under Chandanagar Metro Bridge.

The survivor's father filed a complaint on June 19 under section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Circle Officer Cantt Yogendra Singh stated that the main accused was arrested on Thursday evening and has been arrested and sent to jail. The role of others involved in the incident is also being investigated.

