Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) Three people were found dead in a room here in Dagshai area Saturday, suffocating to carbon monoxide emitted by a brazier, police said.

The victims, Arbaaz, 34, Suresh, 22, and Suraj, 27, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, painted cars for a living.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 575 Assistant Professor Posts of Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Last Date and Selection Process Here.

They were living in a rented accommodation in Rehun village of Dagshai.

Dilshad, brother of one of the deceased, said when he went to check on his brother after his calls went unanswered, he found him unconscious in the room with two others, police said.

Also Read | ITR Filing Last Date: How To File Income Tax Return for FY 2024 Online? As Deadline Nears, Know All About ITR E-Filing.

Police found that the three had gone to sleep with an angithi burning in a closed room.

Carbon monoxide emitted by the brazier led to lack of oxygen, vomiting, and then death, police said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)