Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Financial technology firm Airpay targets to onboard 20 million users in three years for its new financial wellness platform, a top company official said.

Airpay has launched airpay money, which is a free financial wellness platform, designed specifically for the underserved middle class earning between Rs 20,000-75,000 monthly, the company's founder and CEO Kunal Jhunjhunwala said.

The platform aims to onboard 20 million users over the next three years, targeting urban and semi-urban Indians, he said.

This proprietary assessment tool evaluates users across income stability, emergency preparedness, debt exposure, and saving behaviour to deliver personalised, product-neutral financial guidance, he added.

Unlike transaction-focused fintech apps or those pushing product sales, airpay money prioritises financial education and habit-building, Jhunjhunwala said.

