Faridabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta demoted a woman assistant sub-inspector to a head constable for not following the procedure in crimes against women.

According to the police spokesperson, in 2023, a complaint of crime against a woman was received at the women's police station, NIT, Faridabad and the investigation was assigned to ASI Jagwati.

For such crimes, police had prepared a new format that involved calling all parties concerned through a notice, the officer said.

ASI Jagwati sent the notice, but in the old format.

A departmental inquiry was ordered against her for not following the procedure, leading to the commissioner demoting her.

Commissioner Gupta said he had given orders in this regard to all the personnel as soon as he took charge and any deviance from it will be met with zero tolerance.

