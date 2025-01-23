New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to invest USD 8.3 billion into cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region in Maharashtra, to spruce up cloud computing capacity in India.

The infusion is part of AWS's larger USD 12.7 billion planned investment for India by 2030, which was announced in May 2023.

"AWS... announced its plan to invest USD 8.3 billion into cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region in Maharashtra, to further expand cloud computing capacity in India," Amazon's cloud computing unit said in a release.

The investment is estimated to contribute USD 15.3 billion to India's gross domestic product (GDP) and support more than 81,300 full-time jobs annually in the local data centre supply chain by 2030.

The Maharashtra government and AWS exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the World Economic Forum in Davos to formalise the investment plan.

"As we fulfil our vision of becoming a global capital for data centres, this collaboration will not only bolster our state's technological infrastructure, but also create new opportunities for innovation, economic growth, and job creation. We are committed to fostering a conducive environment for such transformative investments and driving Maharashtra's digital future forward," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

AWS has already invested more than USD 3.7 billion in cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra between 2016 and 2022.

The additional investment will support an estimated annual average of more than 81,300 full-time equivalent jobs in local businesses that are a part of the data centre supply chain.

This also includes roles in industries such as telecommunications, non-residential construction, electricity generation, facilities maintenance, and data centre operations.

According to AWS, the economic growth created by the investment will spur positive impact in India's cloud computing community by accelerating productivity gains in the Indian economy, powering digital transformation of businesses and organisations, upskilling the cloud and digital workforce, developing renewable energy projects, and empowering the communities where Amazon operates.

"At AWS, we see tremendous potential for India's digital economy to thrive for years to come with the growing demand for cloud and artificial intelligence. This is why we plan to invest USD 8.3 billion into cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra by 2030," David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy and General Counsel at Amazon, said.

