Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI): Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with healthcare provider Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to provide free heart treatment for children of truck drivers.

The financial service arm of the diversified Murugappa Group, the Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has pledged to support surgical heart procedures to the children of the lorry drivers, cleaners and mechanics.

With an outlay of Rs 1.32 crore, the finance company is set to perform the medical procedures under the Healing Little Hearts Programme for the benefit of children upto 18 years of age. "Trucking is today one of the most important links that facilitate productivity and competitive efficiency leading to rapid economic development, yet the lives of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics are adversely affected by inconveniences and poor facilities," the managing director of the company Arun Alagappan said in a statement. "This initiative is a small step from our end to bring de-stress and happiness into their lives," the statement quoted Alagappan as saying. The cardiac care would be provided at the hospital's centres in Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Maharashtra. Dr Subramanian, the director of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, Palwal, Haryana, said every year 2.4 lakh children with congenital heart disease are born in the country. "We are happy to be partnering with Cholamandalam in saving children from the truckers community. This support is not just going to give second life to the children but is going to uplift families financially and socially", he added.

