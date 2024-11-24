New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Police have arrested a convict who jumped parole granted during the Covid-19 pandemic, an officer said on Sunday.

Prem Kumar was convicted for causing death by negligence in 2016, they said.

According to police, in June 2016, an argument broke out between Kumar's son and Dheeraj. When he intervened, the argument turned violent and he attacked Dheeraj with a wooden stick, leaving him seriously injured.

Dheeraj was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries and Kumar was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, police said.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, Kumar was released on parole in May 2021 and was supposed to surrender in March 2023. But he did not show up and had been absconding since.

"Police team tracked him down in Siraspur and arrested him," he said.

