Latest News | Cop Abducted by Militants Rescued: Police

Srinagar, May 31 (PTI) A constable was rescued shortly after he was abducted by militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Militants abducted Constable Shakeel Ahmad from near his residence at Thairan Kellar area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, a police official said.

He said police immediately swung into action and rescued the abducted cop.

