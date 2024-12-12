New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Police have detained 30 people during their three-hour foot patrolling in outer north Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Teams from the Bawana police station conducted this operation across major areas, including Pooth Khurd, Sultanpur Dabas, DSIIDC Sectors 1 and 2 and Bawana village.

"Patrolling took place on Wednesday from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The operation aimed to boost police visibility," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhn Valsan said.

He claimed tinted windows and black film from 35 vehicles were removed, and 30 suspicious people were detained, but they were released and handed over to their families after verification.

Two vehicles were seized for carrying illicit liquor. Drugs and Rs 5.80 lakh in cash in a scooter were seized, the police officer said.

