New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man after seizing about Rs 2 lakh in counterfeit currency from his possession, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, Vikash Bhardwaj (42), was previously involved in a fake currency case registered in Lucknow. He was also named in an attempt to murder case registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station in Delhi.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

A tip-off was received on Wednesday which said a member of a fake currency racket would come near the bus stand close to the SDM office at Naya Bans in north-west Delhi to supply a large amount of fake currency, a police officer said.

"A team was formed which nabbed Bhardwaj, the accused, from the said spot. On search, police found 399 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination in his bag. The accused has been taken into custody," the officer added.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)