Mysuru, Jan 5 (PTI) An elephant, which was stuck while crossing a rail fence in the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve near here, was rescued on Sunday, official sources said.

Forest officials deployed earth-moving equipment to demolish one of the cement beam pillar barriers to which the rail fence was wedged. After the elephant was freed, it made its way into the forest, officials said.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 6, 2025? Check Details.

On learning that the elephant was caught in a predicament, the forest team rushed to the spot where the tusker was trapped between pillar barriers and was unable to lift its hind legs over the rail fence, they said.

According to forest officials, the radio-collared tusker was aged around 30 years and its movement was being tracked.

Also Read | January 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 5.

The rail fences are installed as a measure to prevent elephants from crossing into villages bordering forest areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)