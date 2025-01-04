Faridabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Around six armed men held a family hostage at gunpoint in Karnera village here early Saturday and robbed it of Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, police said.

The assailants jumped over an 8-foot wall to enter the house.

According to the complaint filed by Naveen Tyagi, a native of Karnera village, around six men barged into his house around 12.15 am when the whole family was asleep, barring his daughter, Purvanshi, who was studying in her room.

He said two of them held him and his mother hostage at knifepoint.

"Three others went to my wife's room and pointed a country-made gun at her and took out money from the cupboard.

"They took the key to the second cupboard and took out two gold necklace sets, four rings, two chains, one gold coin, two mobile phones and around two and a half kilos of silver and left," Tyagi said, according to police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections of the BNS and Arms Act at Sector 58 Police Station.

Police spokesperson Yashpal said that four teams have been formed to nab the robbers.

