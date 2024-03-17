Kolkata, March 17: A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Bantala area on the outskirts of Kolkata on Sunday, police said. No one was injured in the incident, a senior officer said. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. West Bengal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Jute Mil in Kolkata, Fire Tenders Reach at Spot (Watch Video).

"The fire has been brought under control but the cause is yet to be ascertained," a senior officer of the fire department said.

