Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government withdrew the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.

Urban Development Minister Suresh BS informed the Assembly that the decision was made after identifying some flaws in the bill, though he did not elaborate on the specifics.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: State Bank of India Releases Notification For 13,735 Junior Associates Post at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

He also mentioned that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had raised some objections.

According to sources in the Urban Development Department, the bill related to the regularisation of illegal layouts through the payment of a betterment fee.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Since the Supreme Court has stayed the 'Akrama Sakrama' scheme, the government decided not to proceed further, sources added.

The Akrama Sakrama scheme is aimed at regularising unauthorised plots and buildings that do not encroach on government land.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)