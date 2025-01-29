Gurugram, Jan 29 (PTI) Gurugram police on Wednesday set up a District Forensic Science Lab (DFSL) in Police Lines with an aim to expedite the investigation, officials said.

The lab was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora today, they said.

According to a spokesperson of Gurugram police, the main objective of setting up DFSL is to expedite various prosecutions and to provide forensic results in the cases at the earliest.

A physics division for examining recordings related to crimes, a division for anti-corruption investigation, and a cyber forensic extraction lab will also be established in this lab, he added.

Apart from this, blood detection kits and narcotics detection kits will also be made available on the spot for research. Police employees will also be given testing/training in this lab to upload videos/photos of the incident spot and other evidence on e-evidence, he said.

Through this lab, forensic investigation in various cases can be made efficient and effective, a senior police officer said.

"In order to use this lab more effectively, all the investigation officers will be called from time to time to make the investigation more effective and will be informed and trained about the facts related to forensics,” Arora said.

Arpit Jain, DCP (headquarters) Rajesh Kumar, DCP (crime), ACPs and SHOs, Dr. Deepak Sharma, Senior Scientific Assistant and other investigation officers of Gurugram Police were present, they added.

