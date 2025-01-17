New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Friday showcased four new products in the premium motorcycles and scooters segments at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters made its debut in the 250cc segment with Xtreme 250R and expanded its Xpulse portfolio with the launch of Xpulse 210.

The company has also expanded the scooters' portfolio with Xoom 125 and Xoom 160.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, said, "Today two of our premium brands, Xtreme and Xpulse, have become even stronger.

"We have fortified our presence in the 125cc scooter segment and also ventured into the 160cc category with a Maxi Scooter. The launch of these new models on the back of an already strong portfolio will further boost our growth journey as we enter the next fiscal."

Bookings for all four products will begin in February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.

