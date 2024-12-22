Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) J-K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra on Sunday said the party was committed to reconnect with its grassroots and will observe the anniversaries of all veteran leaders who have played significant roles in Jammu and Kashmir's politics and remained loyal to the party.

Karra has directed senior leaders and district presidents to shortlist prominent leaders from their respective districts to be remembered on their birth or death anniversaries at the district or constituency headquarters.

This initiative aims to foster a sense of belonging among the families of original Congressmen and reinforce the party's grassroots connections.

Acting on the recommendations of the a fact-finding committee, headed by Ravinder Sharma set up on the issue, Karra has instructed top party leaders to identify such stalwart leaders whose contributions will be commemorated annually to strengthen the party's connection with its roots.

The committee recommended that the party reconnect with its roots by honouring past leaders who made significant contributions at various levels, from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to the block level.

It also suggested honouring veteran leaders who have retired from active politics.

Accepting these recommendations, JKPCC chief Karra has already issued instructions for their implementation.

