Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) In a significant move to strengthen the state's tourism sector on the global stage, the Kerala government's tourism department launched its revamped website on Wednesday, offering information in more than 20 languages.

During the launch of the updated website, www.keralatourism.org, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas emphasised that the user-friendly, interactive portal will highlight Kerala's vast potential as a premier tourism destination.

According to a release from the tourism department, the website has been developed using cutting-edge technology to create a comprehensive digital guide, providing tourists with easy access to information from anywhere in the world.

"In the tourism sector, Kerala is competing with countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia. To stay ahead, we must modernize our efforts, using advanced technology to position Kerala as a premium destination by making all the necessary information accessible to tourists worldwide," said Riyas in the release.

The minister also noted that the tourist-friendly web portal will assist visitors in finding certified hotels, homestays, and Ayurveda and wellness centres across Kerala. In 2023-24 alone, the website recorded around one crore visitors and over two crore page views.

"The upgraded website, available in over 20 languages, serves as a comprehensive digital guide showcasing the state's unique attractions, culture, heritage, and travel information," Riyas added.

The website's overhaul involved the use of modern web applications to enhance user experience.

"This upgrade ensures a seamless browsing experience across various devices, including computers, tablets, and mobile phones. A custom-built Content Management System (CMS) will efficiently manage content and deliver personalized experiences for users," the release stated.

The new website also offers improved navigation for tourism-related topics and enhanced multimedia features.

"Along with newly added pages, the content has been optimized for SEO (Search Engine Optimisation). Other key features include high-resolution images, engaging videos, and a refreshed layout for travel packages," the release said.

Interactive features such as a travel planner, live webcast, video quiz, and e-newsletters have also been integrated. Through a user-generated content (UGC) facility, travelers can share their stories, photos, and videos from Kerala, the release added.

Additional features include short video clips offering glimpses of Kerala, a video gallery with 360-degree and royalty-free videos, and a picture gallery for tourism stakeholders to access visuals, it said.

Dedicated sections like 'Experience Kerala,' 'Where To Stay,' and 'Things To Do' are designed to make it easier for tourists to plan their itineraries, the release added.

The upgraded website now boasts over one lakh pages with high-resolution images and engaging videos, according to the release.

Launched in 1998, the previous Kerala tourism website played a significant role in promoting the state's tourism initiatives. The site has received several national and global accolades, including recognition as one of the top 10 tourism websites in the Asia Pacific and Middle East. The website was last revamped in 2017, the release said.

