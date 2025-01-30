Maharajganj (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2021.

Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh convicted Mohmmad Sharif for raping the 15-year-old girl in the Koluhi police station area of the district, Assistant District Government counsel Vinod Kumar Singh said.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, he said.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on May 30, 2021.

Based on a police complaint by the rape survivor's father, a case was lodged against Sharif under relevant sections of the IPC including 376 (rape) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

