Faridabad, Nov 21 (PTI) The court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Faridabad.

Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal convicted 23-year-old Bihar native Kishor Kumar and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that on January 3, 2020. Kumar came to her house at around 7 pm, Advocate Ravindra Gupta said.

Kumar asked the woman to feed her daughter so that he can drop her at her grandmother's shop. Both knew each other so the women did not even refuse to give him her daughter, he added.

The man took the girl to a secluded place and raped her and when people started looking for the minor, he ran away leaving the girl with her grandfather at his street vend, Gupta said,

When the family noticed that the girl was bleeding from her private parts, they admitted her to the hospital and approached police, he said.

"In this case, Judge Mittal sentenced the man to life imprisonment on the basis of 22 witnesses and 30 pieces of evidence,” the advocate said.

