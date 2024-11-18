Banda, November 18: A man allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife by slitting her throat with a sword in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, a police officer said on Monday. The incident took place in Maroli village of Mataundh area on Sunday evening. Deepu Singh (33) attacked Priyanka, when the couple was alone at their house, Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar said.

According to Kumar, Deepu was addicted to alcohol and there was some dispute between the couple. He said that the wife died on the spot in the attack and her husband fled from the scene. Varanasi Shocker: Man Shoots Dead Wife, 3 Children in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhelupur Area; Hunt On for Accused (Watch Video).

Later in the evening, when the wife's mother-in-law returned home and saw the body soaked in blood, she informed the police, the SHO said. Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife by Giving Her Heavy Dose of Anaesthesia With Help of 2 Girlfriends in Bhubaneswar, All Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

A case of murder has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem, the officer said. The matter is being investigated and efforts are underway to nab the accused who is absconding, he added.

