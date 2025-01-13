Tirupati, Jan 13 (PTI) A minor electrical spark that caused slight smoke at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple was quickly extinguished, a TTD official said on Monday.

The spark occurred after rainwater dampened a wall near the counter, leading to the incident, the official added.

"It was a minor issue, and the electrical staff on-site immediately handled and extinguished the spark," the official told PTI.

TTD operates 60 laddu counters at the shrine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)